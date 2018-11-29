Driver sentenced 3 years after crash killed Greensboro boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Exactly three years after a deadly crash, a driver is sentenced.

Troopers say Elaina Williams left her SUV on I-73 when she got a flat tire, instead of moving the car to the shoulder.

The abandoned vehicle caused the car 10-year-old Keean McElroy and his mom were in to crash. The boy later died.

At the Guilford County Courthouse Thursday, a judge sentenced Williams to 75 days in jail. She only has to serve 10 of those days, unless she breaks a one-year probation.

Williams also must pay a $500 fine and have no contact with the McElroy family.

Keean’s family said they have no regret or angst toward any person. They plan to continue honoring their son.

“Focusing on keeping positive memories of our Keean,” said Todd McElroy, Keean’s father. “Keeping them alive and building up support for the love that we have for him.”

“He was a very energetic, happy boy,” said Tamatha McElroy, Keean’s mom. “He loved life. He loved everything. He loved paintball. He loved snowboarding. He loved doing things with his friends and especially McKiran (Keean’s sister).”

Many people inside the courtroom Thursday wore blue and orange, Keean’s favorite colors.

Some of the more than two dozen supporters were from Holly Trinity Episcopal Church and Canterbury School.

Todd McElroy said the sentence on Thursday allows the family to move on from the painful experience they’ve had during the trial period.

“It was horrible. It was a terrible thing to have to endure,” both parents said.

The sentencing happened after Williams agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.