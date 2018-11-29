Dedicated Chick-fil-A fans camp out through snow for free sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- They know what they want, and they won't let snow and wind stop them from getting it.

With the first Chick-fil-A set to open in the Buffalo-area on Thursday, dozens made their way to the restaurant ahead of time to stake their claim in a promotion too good to pass up, WNBC.

The first 100 people in line would receive a year's worth of free chicken sandwiches, adding up to 52 in total.

The gang of determined guests was already in place Wednesday evening with plans to spend the night to be among the first at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

But temperatures were dropping and snow was piling up.

WNBC reports that the National Weather Service said between six and eight inches of snow came down on the town from Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

That's when Chick-fil-A decided to have a little mercy.

A full 12 hours ahead of time, the restaurant congratulated the winners at 6 p.m. Wednesday.