Burlington police investigating reports of people in 2 cars shooting at each other

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after reports of a shootout between two vehicles Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

At 4:01 p.m., officers came to the intersection of Durham and Mitchell streets after a report of gunfire in the area.

It was reported that the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Upon their arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire but the suspects had all fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

