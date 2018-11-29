× Burlington man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Junior Fortner, 63, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Nov. 19, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation regarding the alleged sexual assault.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Fortner as the suspect.

Investigators learned of two incidents where the victim was assaulted between July and November 2018.

The incidents took place while the child was in the care of the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Fortner was given a $250,000 secured bond.