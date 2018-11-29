× Alamance County man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – An Alamance County man who was already in jail on charges of selling drugs and animal cruelty is now accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Alejandro Aguilar Depaz, 28, of Graham, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old three times in August of this year.

He has been charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, sexual battery and assault on a female.

The suspect is currently in the Alamance County Jail, under a $300,000 secured bond, awaiting trial for charges of selling and distributing illegal narcotics and felony animal cruelty.

He has since received a $200,000 secured bond on the recent charges.