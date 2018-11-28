× Woman injured when bullet fired in Greensboro apartment comes through ceiling, hits her in leg

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was injured in an accidental shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police Lt. D.W. Tabler.

At 6:32 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a reported shooting at 510 Houston St., apartment 3A, in Greensboro.

Tabler said a resident in apartment 4A accidentally fired a weapon. Apartment 4A is located above apartment 3A.

A bullet went through the floor of apartment 4A and struck a 35-year-old woman in apartment 3A in the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, Tabler said.

The person who fired the weapon stayed on the scene and is being cooperative with police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and can’t say at this time whether or not charges will be filed.

