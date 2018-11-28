× Thomasville man charged with shooting at person in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a person in High Point, police report.

At about 11:10 p.m., High Point police responded to the shots fired call at 1026 Richland St.

Police believe William Gaviria, 24, of Thomasville, came to the site and started arguing with a person at the home.

During the argument, Gaviria reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at the other person and into the air.

No one was injured.

Thomasville police found Gaviria at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Memorial Road in Thomasville.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.