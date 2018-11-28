× Rockingham County woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a child

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Ruffin woman faces child abuse charges after a reported assault, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Teri Nicole Zedd, 35, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The charges are in connection to a report of an assault on a child under 12 years of age made to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Zedd was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Zedd was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.