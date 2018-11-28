Parents concerned after fake threat targeting Northwest Guilford High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Parents whose children attend a local high school want to know why no one told them about a threat at Northwest Guilford.

Heather Beal said she found out about the threat through a text her daughter received from her teacher.

"I don't want you to be scared. I'm not saying we shouldn't be concerned or cautious or scared but the school just told us everything is fine,” is the part of the text that concerned Beal.

"For a teacher to say, 'I can't tell you not to be concerned or scared,' I can't send her to school like that,” Beal said.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the school district, the threat wasn’t credible.

"Standard communications come from the principal in a Guilford County school,” said Tony Watlington, of Guilford County Schools.

Authorities said the student behind it could face charges. But Beal said she needs more answers. She said that teacher’s text created some doubt while the principal’s response made it seem like there was nothing to worry about.

"I don't want my children to feel scared. I don't want them to feel threatened. I don't want anyone's children to feel uncomfortable at school,” Beal said.

What made matters worse, the alleged threat happened days after a racist rant between two students at the same school went viral.

"I can tell you that Guilford County and Northwest school absolutely condemn this video,” Watlington said.

Guilford County’s Diversity Office developed a plan for students and staff to discuss the video and issues of race.

"This is ongoing work over the long haul,” Watlington said. “We won't have one session and fix issues that cause this type of inappropriate video. So this will be work that's ongoing throughout the school year."

Guilford County Schools said the two students involved in the video have been disciplined. They want to reassure parents that both issues were handled and that they are making sure the school is a safe and comfortable place for all students.