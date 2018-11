Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It's one of the busiest sections of Open Door Ministries.

Keeping up with that kind of demand means making sure the equipment can keep up too.

Open Door Ministries received a generous donation from a church that was renovating its kitchen.

But there was one problem -- the electrical system inside Open Door Ministries’ kitchen wasn’t compatible with the equipment.

The High Point Community Foundation provided the funding to get everything up and running.