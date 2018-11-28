× NC dad shoots son on Thanksgiving during argument about NFL players kneeling

CARY, N.C. — A Thanksgiving argument in Cary ended with a gunshot wound, according to the Associated Press.

Cary police reported that 21-year-old Esteban Marley Valencia was arguing with his brother about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem when the fight turned physical.

The father, 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid, told police he got his shotgun after Valencia attacked his other son.

The father said Valencia hit him in the face with a water bottle and was throwing furniture.

Valencia-Lamadrid pulled the trigger, shooting Valencia in the hand and leg, the AP reports.

The son was taken to the hospital.

The father was arrested. He faces a charge of aggravated assault.