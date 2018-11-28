Missing North Carolina girl may be in South Carolina; suspect vehicle description released

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators have released a suspect vehicle description in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree.

Aubrey has been missing since Sunday. She was last seen in Mooresboro and was wearing a white jacket, leopard colored pants and Converse shoes.

On Wednesday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 2005-2008 white Subaru wagon.

The sheriff’s office there lists her missing person’s alert as being under an “extreme” level of severity, used when there’s “extraordinary threat to life or property.”

Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis is asking the public to see if they can remember seeing Aubrey or the car in Polk, Henderson, Spartanburg (SC), Cherokee (SC) or Greenville (SC) counties, WYFF reports.

Anyone who has seen Acree or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call (828) 286-2911.