× Man in critical condition after shot in High Point; police working to identify suspects

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 1009-A Albert Avenue after a woman reported that her boyfriend was shot.

Police immediately began performing CPR after finding the 45-year-old victim.

Medical personnel were able to reestablish a pulse before the man was taken to the hospital.

High Point police are interviewing and collecting evidence, working to identify those responsible.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.