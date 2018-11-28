× Man dies several days after crash in Winston-Saelm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died days after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police responded to a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Hawthorne Road near Overbrook Avenue. Officers located the vehicle on First Street near South Stratford Road and discovered that the driver, 68-year-old Christopher Jeter, of Winston-Salem, had been involved in a collision.

Police said Jeter was traveling northbound on U.S. 421 near Hawthorne Road when his vehicle hit the center median of the roadway. Jeter continued operating his vehicle off of the roadway and eventually came to a stop on First Street near Stratford Road.

Jeter complained of neck pain but refused to be transported to a hospital.

On Nov. 18, Jeter admitted himself to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center due to continued neck pain, at which point it was discovered that he had two fractures in the vertebrae of his neck.

On Nov. 19, Jeter was discharged from Baptist Hospital to the care of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice due to the fractures as well as other pre-existing medical conditions.

Jeter died on Monday as a result of complications of cervical fractures as well as other significant medical contributors, police said.

This is the 25th motor vehicle fatality for 2018 in Winston-Salem compared to 25 at this time in 2017.