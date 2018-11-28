× Madison man who took indecent liberties with child will spend at least 18 years behind bars

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Madison man who took indecent liberties with a child will spend at least 18 years in prison, according to Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.

Michael Dale Bowman, 56, pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to three counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Bowman was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison, with a maximum of 24 years. Bowman must register as a sex offender upon his release.

Between Dec. 1, 2016, and April 2018, Bowman performed various sex acts on the victim, who was 5-6 years old at the time, Ramey said.

Prosecutors were able to obtain a guilty plea without the victim having to testify in court.

“Hopefully this resolution provides some closure to the victim and her family,” Ramey said. “She is very brave and I pray that she finds peace knowing that the defendant will spend most of the rest of his life in prison.”