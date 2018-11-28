‘I don’t want to hear noise coming from your room’: Roommate’s 12 point list of demands goes viral

There’s setting ground rules, and then there’s this.

A Londoner’s 12-point list of demands for any would-be roommate is going viral after it was shared on Twitter by user @rxdazn.

anyone looking for a flatshare? pic.twitter.com/SChTq0Jj3h — rx (@rxdazn) November 23, 2018

The writer says they had a few “bad flatmates” this year and wanted to make sure that their next roommate doesn’t cause the same issues.

Here are a few highlights:

“I need you to be out of the flat on week days during normal working hours (9-5) because I work from home 5 days a week and I need the place to myself.”

“I used to have this flatmate who was on Skype for 2-3 hours every day (5 hours on weekends). I won’t have that. … It doesn’t matter if you talkon (sic) Skype/phone ‘quietly’ (or so you think).”

“I don’t want to hear noise coming from your room all the time.”

“I don’t want my new flatmate to assume that just because I spend so much time here, it’s OK for them to do the same. That’s why you definitely need a full-time job, and if you’re doing some interesting things with your life as well, that’s even better (also because then we’ll have something to talk about when we run into each other).”

The list also includes requirements that any new roommate must make sure to get ready and get out the door quickly because “no one’s going to wait for half an hour or wake up much earlier just to be able to take a shower,” no one can cook before 8:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. but occasionally “I will allow it,” guests can come over for the weekend but “not every month,” and plenty more.

Folks have already made their opinions clear over this roommate’s regulations.

I am a 63-year old mature intelligent person and I think your "rules" are totally ridiculous. You clearly want to live alone but want some poor naive introvert to follow your rules religiously and perhaps even worship you at your feet but most of all to help you pay the bills. — Jim Obasa (@JimObasa1955) November 26, 2018

OMG that is beyond rubbish!!! Im a landlord and I agree it's about common sense but that is way too extreme on many levels. You say you're easy going but by the sounds of your demands, it's like a prison cell! I doubt you will find anyone unless you want a Nun! — Emily Ng (@xlilemsx) November 26, 2018

It's even crazier because they previously said that if you just eat canned beans and lentils that's ALSO unacceptable because they need someone "more sophisticated" Can they provide me a list of foods it's OK to cook??? — Liz (@bpdd) November 25, 2018