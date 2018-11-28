‘I don’t want to hear noise coming from your room’: Roommate’s 12 point list of demands goes viral

There’s setting ground rules, and then there’s this.
A Londoner’s 12-point list of demands for any would-be roommate is going viral after it was shared on Twitter by user @rxdazn.
The writer says they had a few “bad flatmates” this year and wanted to make sure that their next roommate doesn’t cause the same issues.
Here are a few highlights:
- “I need you to be out of the flat on week days during normal working hours (9-5) because I work from home 5 days a week and I need the place to myself.”
- “I used to have this flatmate who was on Skype for 2-3 hours every day (5 hours on weekends). I won’t have that. … It doesn’t matter if you talkon (sic) Skype/phone ‘quietly’ (or so you think).”
- “I don’t want to hear noise coming from your room all the time.”
- “I don’t want my new flatmate to assume that just because I spend so much time here, it’s OK for them to do the same. That’s why you definitely need a full-time job, and if you’re doing some interesting things with your life as well, that’s even better (also because then we’ll have something to talk about when we run into each other).”
The list also includes requirements that any new roommate must make sure to get ready and get out the door quickly because “no one’s going to wait for half an hour or wake up much earlier just to be able to take a shower,” no one can cook before 8:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. but occasionally “I will allow it,” guests can come over for the weekend but “not every month,” and plenty more.
Folks have already made their opinions clear over this roommate’s regulations.