High Point police name shooting victim after he dies; case now ruled homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after an early morning shooting in High Point, according to police.

At 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 1009-A Albert Avenue after a woman reported that her boyfriend was shot.

Police immediately began performing CPR after finding the victim, 45-year-old Marvin O. Dunlap.

Medical personnel were able to reestablish a pulse before he was taken to the hospital.

At about 10:48 a.m., the hospital told police that Dunlap died.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.