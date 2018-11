Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can be a tough time for some older adults.

For caretakers and family, it can help to understand where they're coming from.

To help the older adults in your life beat the holiday blues, check out these tips.

Make realistic holiday plans

Make sure home is accessible

Don't focus on gift-giving

Stay connected

Look for signs of depression

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.