Greensboro police investigating after body found on Candlewood Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a body was found on Candlewood Drive Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

At 6:10 a.m., officers came to 603 Candlewood Drive and found one person deceased.

The nature of the person’s death remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000

