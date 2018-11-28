Greensboro Family Victims Unit continues to investigate unsolved missing children cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Family Victims Unit continues to investigate three unsolved missing children cases dating as far back as the early 70s.

The most recent case involves Tyarra Williams, who disappeared on Jan. 7, 2016. She was last seen in the area of the Stoneybrook Apartments after walking away from some friends.

Williams was 19 at the time of her disappearance, but is listed in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

Almost three decades earlier, Amy Gibson left her home on Dec. 7, 1990, to walk up the street and has not been seen or heard from since.

In 1974, Ila Maynard disappeared on Dec. 4. Maynard was last seen riding in a gold 1971 Chevrolet Nova, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"The not knowing is probably the worst," said Detective Sgt. P.D. Nix, of the Greensboro Police Department.

Nix's job is to bring these children back home.

"There's always hope that we are going to find the child safe and unharmed," Nix said.

Unfortunately, leads can go cold and investigators carry the burden of wondering what they missed, but no matter how much time has passed the search never ends.

"We try to make sure the family understands that this is not forgotten," Nix said.