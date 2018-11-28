Downtown Greensboro preparing for Friday’s Festival of Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Local businesses and Downtown Greensboro Inc. staff are preparing for tens of thousands of people expected at the annual Festival of Lights.

Elm Street will be blocked from Friendly Avenue to Lewis Street and filled with countless Christmas activities, performers, warming stations, food vendors and Santa Claus.

DGI President and CEO Zack Matheny calls the festival a “tradition like no other” that brings the Greensboro community together from all walks of life.

The new Community Christmas Tree is a gift thanks to the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation .

This year, a trolley will transport families all over downtown Friday and every weekend until Christmas. Other holiday activities continuing following the Festival of Lights can be found on downtownindecember.org.

Owner of Design Archive Emporium Kit Rodenbough said that the Festival of Lights is something she and her staff look forward to every year. The festival hours are from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. but many business owners will keep their doors open long after.

“It just brings everybody downtown, everybody’s happy, everybody wants to see the sights. They want to stroll through the stores, they want to go to the restaurants and the bars and just have a good time,” Rodenbough said. "We'll be open as late as it takes to satisfy all the customers who want to come through, we have gifts we have handmade and vintage items as well.”