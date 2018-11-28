Dewey’s Bakery shares delicious Cookie Dough Cheese Ball recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are always a time of sweet treats.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Dewey's Bakery in Winston-Salem for some cute and tasty treats to take to a holiday party.

Soft Baked Cookie Dough Cheese Ball Recipe

Ingredients

1 package of Dewey’s Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies

Other cookie favorites, like Moravian Sugar Cookies or Animal Crackers

8 oz cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1 cup pecans, chopped

Directions