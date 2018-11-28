Dewey’s Bakery shares delicious Cookie Dough Cheese Ball recipe

The holidays are always a time of sweet treats.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Dewey's Bakery in Winston-Salem for some cute and tasty treats to take to a holiday party.
Soft Baked Cookie Dough Cheese Ball Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 package of Dewey’s Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies
- Other cookie favorites, like Moravian Sugar Cookies or Animal Crackers
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
Directions
- Blend the cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a medium bowl.
- Blend in sugars.
- Fold in chocolate chips and cookies.
- Cover bowl and refrigerate 2 hours.
- Shape ball and wrap in saran wrap before refrigerating again.
- Roll in pecans or chocolate chips before plating.