Dewey’s Bakery shares delicious Cookie Dough Cheese Ball recipe

Posted 7:57 am, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:38AM, November 28, 2018

The holidays are always a time of sweet treats.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Dewey's Bakery in Winston-Salem for some cute and tasty treats to take to a holiday party.

Soft Baked Cookie Dough Cheese Ball Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 package of Dewey’s Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies
  • Other cookie favorites, like Moravian Sugar Cookies or Animal Crackers
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped

Directions

  1. Blend the cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a medium bowl.
  2. Blend in sugars.
  3. Fold in chocolate chips and cookies.
  4. Cover bowl and refrigerate 2 hours.
  5. Shape ball and wrap in saran wrap before refrigerating again.
  6. Roll in pecans or chocolate chips before plating.