Devoted Panthers fan killed by SUV outside Charlotte stadium during game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle just outside Bank of America Stadium during Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game, WSOC reports.

Police said Diane Babinec was crossing West Morehead Street with her husband at about 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV.

She was rushed to the hospital and died Monday afternoon.

WSOC was told Babinec had two great loves: her family and the Panthers.

“Her body may not be pounding anymore here, but her soul will pound forever for the Panthers,” said Sonja P. Anderson, founder of the fan group The Carolina Pantherettes.

Babinec was one of the Pantherettes’ earliest members.

