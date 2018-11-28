Bodycam footage shows awful living conditions in home of mother charged with neglect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have released body camera footage related to the arrest of an Oklahoma City mother accused of child neglect. 23-year-old Tory Lyanne Knight and her four young children were living in a house of filth, police said.

The investigation into the living conditions began when dispatchers received a 911 call from one of Knight's concerned relatives, according to KFOR.

“The residence was filthy, simply put. It was what we would often refer to as a house of squalor,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say Knight lived in a one-bedroom apartment with her four children, who range in age from 10-months-old to 6-years-old. A family member went to check on Knight and the children and discovered the home in filthy condition.

“The children were very dirty; it appeared that they have not been bathed in some time. There was not adequate food for the children there in the apartment,” said MSgt. Knight.

The police report said the apartment was so dirty that officers had to step on or around trash while in the home. When an officer asked the mother if she thought this was acceptable living conditions "she said she did not think it was."

“The mother would leave them alone at times, walk down to the road to the local convenient store and simply leave the kids unattended usually by locking them in a room,” said MSgt. Knight.

Tory Knight was arrested on four counts of child neglect. The children were placed in the care of a family member.