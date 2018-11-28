‘Fearless Girl’ leaves behind footsteps after removed from Wall Street

NEW YORK — She became famous when she took her stance in front of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull,” but only her footsteps are left — for now, the Associated Press reports.

The Kristen Visbal’s “Fearless Girl,” which was placed by Boston-based financial services firm State Street Global Advisors back in March 2017, said the sculpture was taken down Tuesday night.

In her place, two footsteps mark the ground with a plaque that reads, “Fearless Girl is on the move to The New York Stock Exchange. Until she’s there, stand for her.”

There is no official word on when the girl will stand before the New York Stock Exchange.

“Fearless Girl” originally stood to encourage corporations to add more women on their boards.

The city announced the move in April 2018, saying that “Fearless Girl” and artist Arturo Di Modica’s “Charging Bull” would move to the stock exchange due to crowds, the AP reports.

Di Modica, who installed “Charging Bull” in lower Manhatten in 1989, disliked how the girl seemed to change the meaning of his sculpture and believes the city has no right to move his work.

According to the AP, he said the bull originally stood for “strength, power and love,” but the girl’s defying stance warped his work into a negative image.

Mayor Bill de Blasio did not offer more information on when the bull would move and where it will go.