2 Fort Bragg soldiers killed by improvised explosive device in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Two Fort Bragg soldiers were among the three servicemen killed Tuesday when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, were killed in Andar in the Ghazni province.

Ross and Emond were based at Fort Bragg.

Elchin was based at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.