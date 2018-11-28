× 18-year-old driver to be charged with murder after UNCG student passenger died in Greensboro wreck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old driver will be charged with murder after his passenger, a UNCG student, died in a wreck on Nov. 13, according to Greensboro police.

Ahmed Sinada, 18, of Greensboro, was initially arrested and charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Greensboro police confirmed second degree murder and other charges will be added.

At 11:27 p.m. on that Tuesday, police responded to a wreck in the area of Oakland Avenue and Chapman Court.

On the scene, officers found a flipped 2016 Mercedes in a parking lot.

A passenger, 22-year-old Cameron May, of Greensboro, was found dead.

Sinada, who was driving, ran away but was found by police.

He was then placed in Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 bond.