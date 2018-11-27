× Winston-Salem man wins $530,230 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is celebrating after he won a $530,230 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Gregory Sawyer’s good fortune happened when he stopped by Liberty Street Grocery on Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem and bought a Quick Pick ticket for the Nov. 19 drawing.

The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

He claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $373,818.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, nclottery.com.

Tonight’s Cash 5 jackpot is $408,000.