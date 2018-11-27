× Winston-Salem man accused of ramming police car, leading police on pursuit before crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of ramming a police car and leading police on a short pursuit before crashing, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police received calls about a dispute between 58-year-old Archie Lamont Nash, of Winston-Salem, and a woman at 1232 Waughtown St. at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, several attempts were made to stop a black Ford Mustang Nash was driving and police say Nash rammed a police car.

Nash allegedly led officers on a short pursuit before crashing into two parked vehicles and a power pole.

Nash was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Charges are pending at this time.