US Coast Guard flies in to help men burned in engine room accident off NC coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The United States Coast Guard flew to action after two man suffered second-degree burns on a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast.

The ship was about 24 miles southeast of Atlantic Beach when watchstanders at the Fifth District commander center got the call Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Two members of the crew, 25- and 26-years-old, were burned in an accident in the engine room.

Both reportedly needed medical attention.

The watchstanders dispatched a Jayhawk MH-60 helicopter crew to help.

The crew hoisted the two men up and brought them to a hospital in Nash County where EMS was awaiting their arrival.

“Our crews train for a wide range of situations, so when we are contacted we are prepared to get people the help they need in a timely fashion,” said Thomas Botzenhart, Fifth District search and rescue coordinator.