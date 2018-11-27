× UNC announces Mack Brown’s return as head football coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With Larry Fedora out as head coach of the University of North Carolina football team, a familiar face is coming back, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Legendary coach Mack Brown is returning to lead the Tar Heels to victory, just as he did in the 80s and 90s.

“Mack Brown has a proven record of building great teams, and he doesn’t just develop football players – he also develops people of strong character,” said Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham in a news release. “He knows how to win championships, and he expects his student-athletes to win in the classroom and community, as well. We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Brown and wife Sally back to Chapel Hill.”

Mack. Is. Back. Please join us in welcoming Mack Brown back to Chapel Hill as the head coach of Carolina football!#MackIsBack #GoHeels https://t.co/klWapNN3ul pic.twitter.com/F2wstxfke3 — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) November 27, 2018

The 67-year-old College Football Hall of Famer led the Tar Heels from 1988 up until 1997. With 69 wins over those years, he established the second most wins of any UNC coach, Inside Carolina reports.

It will only take another 4 to beat Dick Crum who currently holds the record at 72 wins.

After coaching at UNC, Brown went on to become head coach at Texas where he built up a 158-48 record over 16 seasons.

His last five years were spent as an ESPN college football analyst.