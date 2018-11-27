× SC man walking with kids shot to death in Chuck E Cheese’s parking lot

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. — A man was walking through a Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot with his kids when he was repeatedly shot, WCSC reports.

The father, 32-year-old Joshua Porcher, died.

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot on Sam Rittenberg Road and found the man lying next to his vehicle.

Detectives are still working to figure out the relationship between Porcher and the shooter.

No one has been arrested yet.

WCSC reports CEC Entertainment, which owns Chuck E. Cheese’s, said in a statement Monday: