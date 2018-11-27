SC man walking with kids shot to death in Chuck E Cheese’s parking lot
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. — A man was walking through a Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot with his kids when he was repeatedly shot, WCSC reports.
The father, 32-year-old Joshua Porcher, died.
At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot on Sam Rittenberg Road and found the man lying next to his vehicle.
Detectives are still working to figure out the relationship between Porcher and the shooter.
No one has been arrested yet.
WCSC reports CEC Entertainment, which owns Chuck E. Cheese’s, said in a statement Monday:
We’re aware of an incident that occurred in the parking lot of our Charleston, SC location. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the victim, and are thankful for the dedicated service of community law enforcement and the swift actions of our alert staff members. We pride ourselves on providing wholesome entertainment to families, and maintaining a safe experience for our guests and staff is a primary concern for us, just as it is top-of-mind for the families and parents who visit us. We are cooperating with the police during their ongoing investigation and therefore cannot offer any additional details at this time.”