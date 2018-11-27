× Police receive report of active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center

BETHESDA, Md. — The Montgomery County Police press office said Tuesday afternoon that it received a call to assist for a report of an active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Maryland, tweeted about the situation from inside the center.

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter,” Ruppersberger said. “I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.”

There were no further immediate details available.