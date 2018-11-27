× Oregon woman arrested after deputies find meth, throwing star

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — “A large quantity of methamphetamine” wasn’t all the Washington County sheriff’s deputies found when they pulled over a packed vehicle Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Kathelina Test, 22, was arrested after deputies found the meth, as well as a handgun, a knife and a throwing star, among other items.

Test was charged with delivering meth, being a felon with a gun and being a felon with restricted weapons, KOIN reports. She was also served a warrant for parole violation.

Out of five people in the vehicle, four were arrested, including Test.

Daniel Marcum, 22, Anthoney Smith, 33, and Patrick Darnielle, 28, were all arrested on drug charges. Smith and Darnielle were also served warrants for parole violations.