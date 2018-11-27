NorthState gives Salvation Army $10,000 for Gifts for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tuesday night, Nov. 27, is FOX8 Gifts for Kids night at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum and NorthState had an awesome gift for the Salvation Army.

Leslie Ashton, of NorthState, presented a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army's Maj. Stan Colbert to help with Gifts for Kids.

NorthState has been involved in FOX8 Gifts for Kids for 30 years.

During Gifts for Kids night at the Joel Coliseum, donations are collected for Gifts for Kids. Everyone who donates gets a coupon for Krispy Kreme doughnuts.