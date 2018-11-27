Mother still seeking justice for son killed in High Point crash 8 months ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A mother wants justice nearly eight months after he son was killed in a crash in High Point.

On March 24, Stephen Eller, 49, of Greensboro, was driving north on Westchester Drive in his 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia when he lost control of the car.

High Point police say the car spun 180 degrees and traveled into oncoming traffic where the rear of the car collided with a Kia minivan.

The passenger in Eller's car, Darren Brown, 52, of High Point, died of his injuries from the crash.

Eller had minor injuries, but did not require treatment. He was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.

Eller's sentencing date was supposed to be Wednesday, but was pushed back.

Betty Allen, Brown's mother, is still fighting for her son and says she'll never stop.

"Nothing about this trial is right. Steve Eller does not deserve to walk free," Allen said.

Allen says she knows her son would want her to stay strong and her only comfort is knowing that one day she'll see him again.

"I guess when my times up I'll see him in heaven. That's all I've got to look forward to," Allen said.