Missing NC girl: 'Extraordinary threat to life or property'

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aubrey Joelle Acree was last seen in Mooresboro wearing a white jacket, leopard-colored pants and Converse shoes.

The sheriff’s office there lists her missing person’s alert as being under an “extreme” level of severity, used when there’s “extraordinary threat to life or property.”

Anyone who has seen Acree or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call (828) 286-2911.