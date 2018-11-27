High Point neighbors hope new speed humps slow down drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Transportation is working to install five speed humps along Rotary Drive.

Transportation Director Mark McDonald said several complaints and an extensive traffic study led council members to approve the installations.

“We did traffic counts and collected speed data using both manual and automatic speed recorders. We also had assistance from the police at times doing spot checks and enforcement,” McDonald said. “It was broken into two sections, there was a 25 mph zone and there was a 35 mph zone and most of the speeding was right in between those two zones.”

McDonald said that residents in other neighborhoods could have the same solutions if they contact the transportation department and request a study.

Neighbor Patti Cannady is looking forward to a safer community with the speed humps.

“We have a lot of children and a lot of parents walking, sidewalks on both sides of the street and therefore we need to slow down and I’m just so grateful that the city recognizes that there was a huge need on this road,” Cannady said.