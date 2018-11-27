Greensboro to test waters near airport for possible chemical contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro wants to conduct surface water sampling to hunt traces of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

Officials with the city, Guilford County, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services plan to collect groundwater samples for water wells near and around the airport.

They believe the possible PFAS contamination could stem from chemicals firefighters use to fight fires.

“These foams are used for fire suppression especially around the airport and for when you’re trying to hold down fumes,” said Joe Johnson with the Guilford County Water Quality Department.

Experts say the only way they can confirm PFAS are in the water is through sampling.

“This is odorless, tasteless, very missable in water,” said Johnson.

Homeowners in and around Horsepen Creek Road have received letters in the mail informing them about the possible PFAS. The notices also ask for the homeowners' permission to do the sampling.

For residents who want to learn more about the water sampling, officials will have a public information session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm on Dec. 4 inside the Fellowship Hall of the Guilford College United Methodist Church.