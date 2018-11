Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Similar to most 7-year-old's, Ethan loves animals and video games.

His relationship with his older sister Demi means everything to him.

Together they love to sing songs and create memories but would love to share it with a forever family.

Ethan dreams of one day becoming a police officer and wants to be able to have a mother and father to support him.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.