Davidson County residents still outraged by mud-covered Old Mountain Road

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Residents in a Lexington neighborhood are still outraged about a dirty road. People on Old Mountain Road said dirt from a logging company's truck is causing a safety hazard.

"We've been called about mud on the highway several times. We've gone out half a dozen times responding to that," said Kevin Hedrick, Davidson County's maintenance engineer for the NCDOT.

While some are still upset to see the mud, others said conditions have improved.

"They're doing what they can. It's not easy to do. The weather has not helped them," said Ronald Rapier, a resident on the road. "They are complying as far as what they were told. They put the mats down and put the trailers on it and pressure wash it. They've even gone out their with shovels themselves and tried to keep the mud off the road."

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation, the logging company is now taking the appropriate measures to try and keep the road clean.

"The forestry service has been out there with us. The Highway Patrol has been out there with us. We've talked to that logger personally and he has, from what I've seen, done the best he can under those conditions," Hedrick said.

NCDOT encourages anyone who has a complaint or sees dirt on the road to contact their office immediately so they can get it all cleaned up.