University pulls Chick-fil-A proposal citing chain's perceived stance against LGBTQ community

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — A university in New Jersey is taking Chick-fil-A off the table “based on the company’s record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ+ community,” Rider University announced Friday.

Rider University is polling students to find out which restaurant franchises students would like to see on campus.

While the chicken chain was featured on previous Rider surveys, the university decided the pull Chick-fil-A from its list of proposed options.

“We sought to be thoughtful and fair in balancing the desire to provide satisfying options for a new on-campus restaurant while also being faithful to our values of inclusion,” the university said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A has continuously faced uproar over the stances of the Baptist family that owns the company. The family has a history of giving millions to organizations fighting same-sex marriage, the New York Times reports, and President Dan Cathy’s public comments echo those ideas.

“We understand that some may view the decision as being just another form of exclusion,” the university said. “We want to be clear that this was not the spirit in which the decision was made. We fully acknowledge an organization’s right to hold these beliefs, just as we acknowledge the right for individuals in our community and elsewhere to also personally hold the same beliefs.”

Rider University plans to hold a campus forum to allow students, faculty, staff and others to voice their thoughts.