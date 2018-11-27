Brandon Moore, man behind viral ‘What are those?’ meme, dies at 31

His name was Brandon Moore, but it’s more likely that you know him by his viral “What are those” meme.

According to TMZ, Moore’s wife confirmed that he died in his sleep Sunday at their Northern California home.

He was 31 and leaves behind 9 children.

An autopsy showed no signs of foul play and did not indicate a cause of death. Family is now hoping for answers in a toxicology report.

Moore, known only as Young Busco, struck internet gold in 2015.

In a video posted to Instagram, Moore talks to a police officer while his friend is being arrested.

“Officer, I’ve got one question for you,” he says before shouting “What are those?” at the officer’s clunky, black shoes.

The meme became so popular that it was refrenced in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and was even asked to Michael Jordan during a Q and A.