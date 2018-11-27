× Bank of America lets customers keep cash after ATM mistakenly gives out $100 bills

HOUSTON, Texas — People swarmed an ATM in Harris County after customers realized the machine was mixing up bills Sunday night.

Now, Bank of America is saying they can keep the cash.

Witnesses told KTRK that the Bank of America ATM was giving out $100 bills instead of other bills.

Unsurprisingly, some folks seemed to have taken advantage of the situation as a line formed at the ATM.

Bank of America, however, is taking the fall, saying that those fortunate enough to get the wrong bills — or who took advantage of the situation — can keep the cash.

According to KTRK, the bank said:

This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.

This news came as a shock to many who thought the bank would take back the money accidentally dispensed to customers or that people who took advantage of the error would face charges.

KTRK reports the line formed at the bank off Farm to Market Road 1960 and Interstate 45 in Harris County.

When deputies showed up, however, customers decided they didn’t need to withdraw cash after all.

Deputies learned about the error after someone informed officials of the problem.