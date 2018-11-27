× Asheboro man killed in wreck on NC 49

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man died after crashing into trees off NC 49 Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol responded to a report of a wreck at 7:12 a.m. on NC 49, near Tot Hill Farm Road.

Marcos Geovanny Ramirez Rodriguez, 24, was driving north in a 2000 Lincoln Navigator when the vehicle crossed the center line and off the road to the left.

The car then drove back onto the road and off to the right.

The car came to rest after hitting several trees.

Rodriguez died of his injuries.

No one else was in the car.

Highway Patrol reports he was wearing a seat belt, but speed was a contributing factor.