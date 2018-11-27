Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Winston-Salem teen earlier this month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Christopher Dakron Martin, 23, of Winston-Salem, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Tyrese Tamil Davis.

On Nov. 7 shortly before 8 p.m., officers came to the Cambridge Apartments complex on West 23rd Street after a report of shots fired.

Davis was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries.

Davis was going to turn 18 on Christmas next month. He was a student at Mount Tabor High School.

Martin is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Martin was also charged with two additional counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill from an unrelated incident.