Alabama sheriff’s office in budget crisis after mistakenly ordering thousands of extra rolls of toilet paper
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff’s office is in financial hot water after the department mistakenly ordered 24,000 extra rolls of toilet paper, WYFF reported.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly spent $22,000 on toilet paper and another $9,000 for 450 cases of trash bags.
The problem: the department’s entire budget for janitorial supplies for next year is only $15,000.
The second problem: Storing an extra two years’ worth of toilet paper.
The newly elected sheriff says he will work with commissioners to address the problem.
