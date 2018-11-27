× Alabama sheriff’s office in budget crisis after mistakenly ordering thousands of extra rolls of toilet paper

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff’s office is in financial hot water after the department mistakenly ordered 24,000 extra rolls of toilet paper, WYFF reported.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly spent $22,000 on toilet paper and another $9,000 for 450 cases of trash bags.

The problem: the department’s entire budget for janitorial supplies for next year is only $15,000.

The second problem: Storing an extra two years’ worth of toilet paper.

The newly elected sheriff says he will work with commissioners to address the problem.