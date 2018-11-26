× Woman sues after jailed over a bag of cotton candy in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — She was arrested after a roadside drug test falsley determined her bag of cotton candy was meth. After about 3 months in jail, she’s now suing, WMAZ reports.

Dasha Fincher, who was in a car with David Maynard Morris Jr., was pulled over back on New Year’s Eve 2016.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report, obtained by WMAZ, said, “During the search Corporal Williams found a plastic bag filled with a blue crystal like substance in the passenger side floor board.”

The report says Fincher was anxious and claimed it was cotton candy. A roadside drug test said otherwise.

The test gave a false positive and deputies said the substance was methamphetamine.

The two were arrested, and lab results didn’t uncover the truth until March 22, 2017. The results found that there was no controlled substances in the sample.

The charges were not dropped until April 18, 2017.

On Thursday, Fincher filed a lawsuit against the deputies that arrested her, the sheriff’s office, the drug test manufacturer and others, WMAZ reports.

While in jail, Fincher says she missed the birth of her twin grandsons and wasn’t around to support her daughter through a miscarriage.