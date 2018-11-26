White House reveals 2018 Christmas decorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- It's Christmas time in the White House!

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump gave the world a first look at the White House's 2018 holiday decor.

This year's theme is "American Treasures."

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” said First Lady Melania Trump in a news release. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

In the East Wing stands the Gold Star Family tree which honors the troops and families who have sacrificed in the name of freedom.

Down the East colonnade, more than 40 topiary trees line the way through to the East Garden Room.

In that room, guests find the First Family Christmas card and ornament.

The Blue Room is home to the White House's Christmas tree which towers at 18 feet tall. More than 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon weaves through the tree, embroidered with each State and territory in gold.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall features a stunning display of 29 trees decorated with more than 14,000 red ornaments.