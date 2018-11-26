Summit School students get a feel for what it’s like to be blind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Learning to trust your instincts when you are blind isn't always easy.

Conveying those feelings to a group of elementary school students can be hard, too.

But a group of volunteers from IFB Solutions is making it look easy.

Anastasia Powell went blind years ago. She said explaining the adjustments she had to make in her life to children, helps her, too.

"I had to learn quickly how to embrace a new lifestyle," she said. "Reading braille from print. Using a cane for my eyes. And just understanding how to independently navigate life."

The volunteers work with the students giving them lessons in how to read braille and what to do and not to do when you see a guide dog.

The students from the Summit School also get a feel for being blind, by wearing a blindfold and using a cane.

The volunteers say they get just as much out of it as the kids do.

"They're not prejudiced in any way towards any situation. They're open. They're fresh and their minds absorb whatever they encounter," one volunteer said.

Anastasia Powell agrees.

"I think the main takeaway is just being aware," she said. "That if I see someone that is different just ask. And it's OK to be different. You can still live life but you just have to figure it out a different way."

That's something the kids seem to definitely understand. Summit student Eve Kelly said, "I learned you should be friendly to people with disabilities, but friendly to everyone."